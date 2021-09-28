Howard County schools are seeing fewer COVID cases compared to the start of the school year that was marked by a high volume of cases among students.
It’s a trend consistent across at least three schools: Eastern, Northwestern and Western.
The latter two schools implemented mask requirements earlier this month. Those requirements came following a spike in COVID cases, along with a new Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) policy that allows students to stay in school if identified as a close contact, so long as is there is a mask requirement in place.
All Howard County schools started the school year mask-optional.
Northwestern had three students in isolation for a positive test last week; 34 students were quarantined.
The district’s mask policy allows parents and students to opt out of the requirement. However, if those students are contact-traced, they must quarantine.
About half of students are wearing masks.
“With students that have opted in to wearing a mask, we have been able to reduce the number of quarantined students in half,” Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said in an email last week.
Western has seen a steady decline in positive cases, dating back to even before it instituted a mask requirement on Sept. 13. There is no opt-out option at Western.
There were 47 cases among students the week of Aug. 23. The week of Sept. 20, there were only four. The number of quarantined students also dropped each week.
“We have more kids in class,” Superintendent Katie Reckard said.
More kids in school is a welcome sight among parents, despite the polarized issue of masks.
Some still aren’t happy, though, as parents protested in front of Western the day its mask requirement went into effect. Others tried to speak out against the mask requirement at last week’s board meeting.
Both Bilkey and Reckard said mask polices will stay in place for the time being.
Multiple school administrators have said that a sharp increase in cases, followed by a decline, is similar to last school year.
“We definitely hope the trend continues,” Bilkey said.
It’s also a trend that isn’t reserved for the school corporations requiring masks.
Eastern, which has stood by its decision to keep masks optional, has observed the same decrease in cases as the school year progresses.
As the trend continues, don’t expect masks anytime soon at Eastern.
Kokomo School Corporation and Taylor Community School Corporation have also remained mask-optional.
Asked about COVID trends and how the mask-optional policy has fared, Kokomo schools provided a statement from Superintendent Mike Sargent saying the district is following ISDH guidelines and focusing on teaching and learning.
And the Taylor school board opted to stick with its mask-optional policy on Wednesday, citing the declining case numbers throughout the county. However, Superintendent Chris Smith asked board members to keep an open mind about the policy if cases begin rising again in the future.
