Testing site open on 3rd Saturday of the month
The Howard County COVID-19 testing clinic will offer testing the third Saturday of the month starting in November.
The clinic, located at 620 N. Bell St., will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days, according to a press release from the Howard County Health Department.
The clinic’s hours of operation other days are 9 a.m. to noon and 12:45-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon and 12:45-4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The clinic will have limited hours on Nov. 25 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and on Dec. 23 — 9 a.m. to noon. It will be closed on Nov. 25, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
New COVID testing site open
A new, free COVID-19 testing site is now open.
Gravity Diagnostic will operate a COVID testing site at Faith Presbyterian Church, located at 1608 Kirk Row in Kokomo. The site opened Tuesday.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The PCR nasal swap test will be offered, with results available by 5 p.m. the next day. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
