TIPTON — Police say a Rossville man died Monday afternoon after a chain reaction crash near the intersection of Indiana 28 and 1050 West in Tipton County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed Travis Kramer, 40, of Frankfort and Shaun McCord, 42, of Tipton, were both driving westbound on Indiana 28 and pulling anhydrous tanks from their Ford pickup truck and Dodge pickup truck, respectively, according to an Indiana State Police media release.
Further investigation revealed that a 2017 Volkswagen, driven by an unidentified 17-year-old, was also traveling westbound on Indiana 28 and attempting to pass both pickup trucks, per the release.
At the same time, a 2014 Peterbilt semi, driven by 57-year-old Matthew Marley of Rossville, was reportedly traveling eastbound on Indiana 28, police say.
And as the Volkswagen was attempting to pass, investigators note that it reportedly sideswiped Kramer's truck and Marley's semi, causing Marley to lose control and cross the center line, the release indicated.
The semi then collided head-on with McCord's truck, authorities note, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
Marley and McCord were both airlifted from the scene, and Marley later died from his injuries at an area hospital.
Police also note that McCord is listed in stable condition, the 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and Kramer was uninjured in the incident.
The crash is still under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident.
ISP was assisted at the scene by the Tipton City Police Department, Tipton County Sheriff's Office, Kempton Fire Department, the Tipton County Emergency Management, Indiana University medical helicopters and the Seal Ambulance Service from the IU Tipton Hospital.
