Kokomo Area Creation Care will host a meeting at 7 p.m. April 10 at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 3601 S. Dixon Road. The guest speaker will be Buddy Knepley, a member of the Howard County Master Gardeners, which is affiliated with Purdue University's Howard County Extension Agency.
He will prove you don't need a green thumb or a lot of land to be successful growing vegetables at home or in an apartment. He will also give a brief overview of the community projects provided by the Master Gardeners.
The emphasis of his talk will focus on covering the basics for growing vegetables for the home gardener whether on soil, raised beds or in containers. This includes producing crops in early spring that are frost resistant, followed by growing warm weather vegetables in summer, and then planting a fall garden. Imagine having fresh vegetables from April to November.
The meeting is open to all interested individuals. Kokomo Area Creation Care looks for ways to be better stewards of the Earth by using resources wisely and protecting them for future generations. There will be refreshments and fellowship at 6:45 p.m. before the meeting. Meetings have been moved to the second Monday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.