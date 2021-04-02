Kokomo Area Creation Care will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
The film “Kiss the Ground” will be shown and regular business will be discussed. The movie explores how regenerating the world’s soils has the potential to rapidly stabilize the earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies.
It explains why transitioning to regenerative agriculture could be the key in rehabilitating the planet. Science experts and celebrity activists discuss the ways in which earth’s soil may be the key to combating climate change and preserving the planet. Woody Harrelson is the narrator of the movie.
Individuals of all faiths are welcome. The event is for those who are looking for ways to be better stewards of the earth. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed so light refreshments will not be provided, however attendees may bring their own refreshments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.