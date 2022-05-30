High gas prices got you and your bank account down? Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union wants to help.
The credit union will be giving away up to $25 in free gas from 4 to 6 p.m. today to the first 100 people. The event will take place at Woody's Food Store, located at 2413 W. Sycamore St.
"With the current state of the economy, we hope this event will provide some financial relief to the people of Kokomo," the credit union stated in a recent news release.
