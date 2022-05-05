Black Box Benefit Productions, the fundraising affiliate of Kokomo Curtain Call that primarily uses adult cast members, will hold dinner theater performances of “Always a Bridesmaid” Friday and Saturday.
The comedic play tells the story of four women who promised to be bridesmaids at each other’s weddings.
Director Maggie Duncan said she appreciates the comedic aspects and the heartfelt feelings of friendship that permeate throughout the show. She specifically chose the show because it was a good fit for her performers.
Duncan explained that she was able to recast actresses from two previous productions, “Dixie Swim Club” and “Savannah Sipping Society.” All three shows have been performances from the same playwrights, Jessie Jones, Jamie Wooten and Nicholas Hope.
“I really liked the writers,” Duncan said. “And so I found plays that would meet these women because they have such good chemistry. They’ve known each other for decades and decades.”
She added that the playwrights regularly write for the same personality types, and the actresses fit into the roles well. For example, the dialogue in the first play the group performed, “Dixie Swim Club,” mirrored phrases cast members regularly used in day-to-day life.
Although most shows hold rehearsals for eight weeks, Duncan said the actresses chose to begin rehearsals in January, meeting every two weeks then meeting more frequently in the two months prior to the show.
Joyce Bower, the actress who will play Libby Ruth during the weekend shows, said she relates to her character’s resilience and optimism.
“I probably am a lot like her,” Bower said. “She’s a real hopeless romantic person.”
Having performed three consecutive shows with the same cast, she explained the longtime friend group has become even more closely knit. They all met through local theater involvement, she added.
The weekend performances will be held at Elite Banquet & Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a dinner of country-style chicken with gravy and mashed potatoes will be served at 6:30.
Friday’s show is already sold out. Duncan said she’s confident Saturday’s show will sell out as well. Individual tickets will cost $30 per person, or a table of 10 for $250. Tickets can be purchased at https://kcctc.booktix.com/.
Proceeds from the show will help pay for the Curtain Call Theatre for Children’s studio, which was anonymously leased to the children’s theater on the condition that Curtain Call would pay $125,000 by 2024 to own the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.