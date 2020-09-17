CVS is opening another free COVID drive-thru testing site in Kokomo on Friday as part of a push to double the number of its testing sites around the nation.
The company announced Thursday the opening a second drive-thru location at its store at 4026 South 00 East West on the city’s south side. The first location opened in June at the CVS on West Markland Avenue.
CVS Health has now expanded testing to include children ages 12 and older, as schools reopen across the country. Testing is offered to insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
The self-swab tests are available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12-15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, a parking space or tent located in the parking lot.
Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within two to three days.
The new Kokomo location comes as part of a push by CVS Health to double its drive-thru COVID-19 test sites to more than 4,000 across the U.S. In Indiana, 18 new sites are opening, adding to the 30 locations that are already offering testing.
CVS Health currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country.
“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, CVS Health COO and acting CVS Pharmacy president.
“We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”
Howard County is also running a free COVID testing site for residents. The site is currently at the Kokomo Senior Center, but will be moved in early October to the former city-county employee clinic at 620 N. Bell St.
Testing at the site is free and open to anyone over the age of 2, whether or not they have symptoms or not. No insurance is required and one doesn’t have to live in the county to be tested.
