The CVS Pharmacy at 401 E. Morgan St. is set to close next month, leaving the city’s north side without a place to pick up prescriptions and one less shopping option.
The company Friday confirmed the closure, which will take place May 25.
All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 2340 W. Sycamore St., which is located about 3 miles from the Morgan Street pharmacy. The company said all store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.
The closure comes after the company announced last year it was shuttering 900 locations starting this spring and running through 2024. That means the Kokomo location was one of the first on the chopping block.
The move is part of a strategy to turn more of its stores into health care destinations, which could drive more foot traffic and drum up more claims for its insurance business.
The company said it is expanding the new store format called a HealthHUB, which sells a wider variety of medical products and offers more services, such as therapy appointments for mental health and screenings for chronic conditions.
The company noted the Sycamore Street location features a HealthHUB, which offers expanded health care and wellness services.
The company said in an email that “maintaining access to pharmacy services in our communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions.”
Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
“We’ll continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our four other convenient locations in Kokomo,” the company said. “We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.”
The Morgan Street store closure marks the most recent major retailer to leave the city’s north side.
In 2017, Marsh also closed, leaving the area without a grocery store. The only places within walking distance to shop for basic goods are now Dollar General stores and the Save A Lot along Indiana 931.
The company said as it moves forward with more closures over the next three years, three distinct CVS store models will “drive consumer engagement and help make health care more accessible and affordable.”
These include sites dedicated to offering primary care services, an enhanced version of CVS HealthHUB locations and traditional CVS Pharmacy stores that provide prescription services and retail offerings.
