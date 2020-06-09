A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving another vehicle near the intersection of Indiana 931 and Center Road.
According to Kokomo Police Department Maj. Brian Seldon, the name of the motorcyclist and any other details surrounding the crash are not being released at this time pending further investigation and notification of family.
Seldon also added that officials are currently at the scene reconstructing the crash, which has closed all south bound lanes of the highway beginning at Alto Road and extending past the crash site.
This story will be updated.
