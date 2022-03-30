Comedian Dan West didn’t move to Kokomo under pleasant circumstances. Now that it’s time for him to leave, though, he said he’ll miss the friends he’s made and the various spots around town he’s grown to love.
He plans on moving within a week of his eighth anniversary living in Kokomo. As a farewell, West is performing one last comedy show before leaving.
“Kokomo hasn’t made its way into all of my jokes. But it has put such an impact on my life that I’m going to talk about that,” West said. “Because I would not be who or where I am without Kokomo.”
West explained he was initially bitter about moving to Kokomo. He had been working at a comedy club in Bloomington, Illinois, for $300 a week plus tips and a place to stay. When the club suddenly shut down, owner Mike Gardner invited West to work at the Laugh House Comedy Club, now the site of Cooper’s Pub. Without a padded savings account, he didn’t have much of a choice.
West arrived in June 2014, the same week entertainer Steve-O of “Jackass” fame climbed the Kokomantis. For the most part, West enjoyed working at the Laugh House. Less than a year later, though, he found out through a Kokomo Tribune article that Gardner was selling the comedy club.
After the Laugh House closed, West decided to stay in Kokomo working various jobs. He was sitting in Ruby Tuesday one afternoon explaining that he enjoyed his work but wasn’t making enough money. Looking out the window, he saw a billboard advertising Indiana University Kokomo.
Learning to tell jokes
“Comedy is what first made me stop being bitter about Kokomo,” West explained, adding that the town has been supportive of comedians.
“Kokomo shows up and they have a great time. I’ve been doing comedy for a long time. I have had horrible shows, none of them have been here,” West said.
West’s first time performing comedy occurred three weeks after being honorably discharged from the military. He had been using humor to cope with traumatic experiences encountered in the Army when a friend told him he should try an open mic night at a comedy bar.
During that first performance, West had to fill 10 minutes with jokes. Following a ukulele-accompanied raunchy rendition of “Free Fallin’,” West delivered a joke that wasn’t received well by the audience.
“Nobody was on board with (it),” West said, adding that the 10-minute set was an irresponsible amount of time to give to a first-timer.
He tried a different joke, this time receiving hearty laughter from the audience.
“Crowds usually want you to do well. Very few people show up to a comedy show planning on having a bad time,” West said. “So they laughed really heartily, and that made me so hungry to continue.”
Looking back on that first time on stage 13 years ago, West said he’s since learned to gain an audience’s trust before taking them to darker jokes.
West said he’s also learned that whether they admit it or not, people want to feel like they’re part of a community. He explained that there’s a difference between complaining about an audience’s small town and explaining that he comes from a small town but doesn’t like them.
“I built that sympathy, and then antithesis, because we’ve got the common enemy,” West said. “People want that connection. It’s just like any other kind of a speech. There’s just a different goal behind it. It just has a higher laugh-per-minute ratio, hopefully.”
Leaving with laughter
Enrolling at IUK during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, West wanted to pursue a degree that could help him obtain a fun and engaging job that would pay reasonably well in case comedy events didn’t recover. On the other hand, he wanted something that could be applied to professional comedy if it did recover.
With those criteria in mind, he decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a concentration on business media.
“I have directly applied a lot of the PR stuff on my shows, and it’s done really, really well,” West said. “It is crazy how directly applicable it was.”
West said it was his second time trying to earn a college degree. He’ll graduate in five weeks.
To gain a competitive edge against his younger classmates, West wrote for the school paper and put in the extra effort needed to join the national communication and psychology honor societies.
“I found something that I wanted to do, instead of doing it because I thought I was supposed to,” West said, explaining why the second attempt was successful. “Doing something for the wrong reason will almost always fail or never be as good.”
With graduation around the corner, West is looking at two different jobs that would take him out of Indiana. He will either move to Dallas, Texas, or Atlanta, Georgia.
Other than cold weather, West said there isn’t anything about Kokomo that he’s particularly looking to escape.
“Kokomo has, for all of its pockmarks, all of its flaws that exist like any place exists, it has made my life better,” West said. “For however much longer I’m going to be alive, this place has improved my life.”
He added that the town won his affection despite initially moving to Kokomo under negative circumstances. He’ll miss the Depot district most, as well as Kokomo’s proximity to larger cities.
“This is the first time since getting out of the Army that I’ve had a major life transition where I’m not mad at the place that I’m leaving,” West said. “I’m glad to be leaving some place that I’m willing to come back to.”
West said his last Kokomo show, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 10, will be different from his previous shows. Although he’ll perform some of his regular material, he also plans to talk about spending nearly a decade in Kokomo. The show will be held on a Sunday, so the bartenders and servers he’s befriended will have a chance to attend.
“This is for the people of Kokomo who I have come to know and love for the last eight years,” West said.
