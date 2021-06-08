Dave Broman was well-known as a long-time producer at local radio station WWKI before he became executive director of the Howard County Historical Society.
But that was just the tip of the iceberg, said Tammy Lively, a WWKI radio announcer who worked with Broman from 1993 to 2010.
She said working behind the scenes, never taking credit, Broman served on the boards for United Way of Howard County, the Howard County Community Foundation and the Kokomo Park Band.
He helped organize the Haynes Apperson Festival for decades, including the fireworks. During the annual We Care Telethon, Broman did most of the IT work to make the auction go smoothly.
He worked with the Wildcat Guardians to keep the city's river clean. At one time, Broman served on the communications board with Kokomo High School's radio and TV programs.
"It goes on and on," Lively said. "Anything you can imagine, if they needed help, Dave was there. He never said no. He was one of those guys who find a way to get things done."
But Broman's legacy of service came to an end Friday when he unexpectedly died a year after retiring as director of the historical society. He was 68.
Broman moved to Kokomo in 1986 to take a radio job at WWKI, and ended up working there for 25 years. He got his start in radio when he was just 16 working at a local station in Bluffton, where he graduated from high school.
But it didn't take long for Broman to find another outlet in Kokomo for his other great interest — history. In 1990, he joined the historical society board, and never left.
Kelly Karickhoff, who was hired as the society's executive director in the '90s when Broman was president of the board, said that from the beginning, Broman was there to help her anyway he could. Soon, he became her mentor.
"He mentored me and made sure I had everything I needed to be successful," she said. "He was always the person I could go to and bounce ideas off, and he'd give you honest, thoughtful, direct input that would help me make a difficult decision. I'm going to miss him."
That mentorship continued until Broman took over the role of executive director after Karickhoff retired in 2012.
She said one of the highlights of his time with the society came in 1994 when the city celebrated its sesquicentennial.
Broman spearheaded a project to borrow a Elwood Haynes Pioneer car made in Kokomo in 1897 from the Smithsonian Institution. The society ended up borrowing it for a week, when it was on display during the Haynes Apperson Festival.
"Dave was a visionary in the community," Karickhoff said. "He was strategic, and he was kind and thoughtful. He always wanted what was best for Kokomo."
Museum curator Stew Lauterbach said Broman also made it his goal to turn the Seiberling Mansion and the historical society into a focal point of community pride. And he did just that during his 30 years with the organization.
"Dave was a great historian," he said. "We never sat back and rested on our laurels. With Dave, there was always a long-range plan to keep us rolling and keep us successful."
During an interview last year during his retirement celebration, Broman said one of his proudest achievements was getting a new, historically accurate slate roof on the mansion.
In 2015, he launched a $500,000 fundraising campaign to replace the more than 125-year-old roof. The project wrapped up in 2018 and was eventually awarded the Outstanding Restoration Award by Indiana Landmarks.
But beyond his work and service in the community, Broman was known for his sense of humor, patience, humility and ability to make friends with just about everyone, Lively said.
"He's one of the nicest people you could ever meet," she said. "He was always interested in doing anything to help anyone. He had a great love of people, and terrific laugh. When he laughed, it came from his heart."
Lauterbach said he once went canoeing with Broman, and he'll never forget the experience.
"I managed to tip him out of the canoe, and he still stayed my friend even after I dumped him," he said with a laugh. "And I suspect he would have went canoeing with me again."
Broman could often be found canoeing or camping. He loved the outdoors, especially camping or birdwatching. Lively said Michigan's Upper Peninsula was his "happy place," and he often went there to camp or hike.
But more than anything, Broman said last year, happiest moments were spending time with all the people he worked with and got to know during his 34 years in Kokomo.
“This gave me a great opportunity to spend time with great people,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve found a lot friends and had a lot of fun. As much as anything, that is right at the top of the list.”
Karickhoff said Broman's death on Friday came as blow, and his passing will leave a hole in the community that he loved so much.
"It's a real shock and a real loss," she said. "I'm still trying to process this. He's certainly going to be missed."
Lively said now, Broman has left the city an example of service and caring that's hard to replicate, and his impact will be felt long after his death.
"He's left a great legacy for everyone," she said. "Everyone who knew him will try to pick up the slack as much as we can, but it will take an army of people to do that."
