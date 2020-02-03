The Kokomo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead Monday night. It is not clear if the shooting was a homicide, police said.
Around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue and located a deceased individual in the residence's fenced-in backyard, KPD Maj. Brian Seldon said.
The individual suffered an apparent gunshot wound, and police have not released that person's identity at this time.
Authorities have also not released any other details of Monday night's incident pending further investigation, but Seldon did say there is currently no one in police custody.
This story will be updated.
If you have any information that can assist police in this case, you are urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.