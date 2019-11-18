DUNCAN, Okla. - Three people were killed Monday morning in a shooting outside the Walmart store in this rural Oklahoma town, said Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford. He said the shooter was among the dead.
“We have three individuals that are deceased,” said Ford. “We have two white males and a white female. Two of the victims are inside a vehicle, one is outside the vehicle. And at this point that’s about all we do know.”
The deadly shooting happened at 9:54 a.m. central time at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 81, Ford said. Details of the shooting were under investigation.
Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks said Duncan police promptly responded to the active shooter alert and secured the scene. A lockdown on schools was lifted at 10:30 a.m.
Duncan is located 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
