You can see them today in cemeteries throughout Howard County.
Little American flags at the graves of men and women who bravely served our country in wars ranging from World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Every year around Memorial Day, several volunteers from local military organizations and groups like the Boy Scouts of America place the flags, a reminder of respect and gratitude to those who served in our country’s armed forces.
“This is what Memorial Day is about,” Lisa Mellinger — a member of Kokomo’s VFW military rites team — said as she placed a flag near the headstone of a World War II veteran at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. “This is an honor and a way to say, ‘God bless you and thank you for your service.’”
Nearby, VFW Commander John Meeks was busy passing out handfuls of flags to other volunteers while also making sure no veteran’s grave was accidentally skipped over.
“This is a pretty cool gesture,” Meeks said, referring to the flag placing. “… I just feel like they’re our brothers and sisters and so, to just show them respect for their service is what it’s all about.”
And like several of the volunteers, Meeks said he didn’t even know many of the veterans buried at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery, but it didn’t really matter.
A soldier is a soldier, he said, no matter if you fought in the Pacific Theater, the jungles of Vietnam or the deserts of Baghdad.
“When I talk to younger people or younger veterans, I tell them I don’t care what they did or when they served. You put on the uniform, you served our country,” he noted. “… So that’s why we’re here.”
Among the nearly two dozen volunteers last week was also VFW State Commander David Capshaw, who slowly walked down each cemetery row in quiet concentration.
“It’s written in the Bible, no greater honor can a man give than to lay down his life for his friends,” he reflected. “As we go through the cemetery, you see several people that were obviously killed in action during WWII, and you really don’t realize just how many people in Kokomo have paid that ultimate sacrifice over the years.
“But even though some have given the ultimate sacrifice, some don’t die right away from the wounds of war either,” Capshaw added. “You have the burn pits from Iraq and Afghanistan or Agent Orange from Vietnam, and they’re still killing people to this day. So that’s what we’re doing here. We’re honoring the living by remembering the dead.”
