Jeff Stout’s legacy in Howard County was further cemented Monday afternoon as a dedication ceremony was held for the renaming of the Howard County Government Center to the Jeff Stout Government Center.
Around 40 people, consisting of local officials and friends and family of Jeff Stout, gathered in front of the building at 120 E. Mulberry St. for the dedication and unveiling of the new sign.
Commissioner Paul Wyman, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Marty Stout, brother of Jeff Stout, spoke at the dedication ceremony.
“This just shows how much love this county had for Jeff,” Moore said. “His memory will not only live on in the buildings we dedicate or the highways and other things that bear his name ... but in his children, who are doing the same thing their dad did — touching lives and being there for families in their weakest moments.”
Stout died Feb. 7, 2020, from complications of a massive stroke he suffered a week earlier. He was the co-owner of Cone Palace, owner and partner in several local funeral homes, a county councilman, a Russiaville firefighter and served as the county coroner from 1991-2000. More than 1,000 people attended his funeral.
A year after Stout’s death, county commissioners approved the renaming of the government center. Earlier this year, the state renamed the one-mile stretch of Indiana 26 that runs through the town of Russiaville as the Jeffrey A. Stout Memorial Highway.
The Howard County Coroner’s Office and new morgue are now located in the government center, one of the main reasons why county officials chose to rename it after Jeff Stout. Additionally, the move of the coroner’s office to the government center and the addition of the morgue was one of the last projects Jeff Stout worked on, Wyman said.
“When we think of a building, we think of a few things — about its foundation — and this building was built many, many years ago and was built on an incredibly strong foundation,” Wyman said. “Jeff Stout had an incredible foundation as a human being, an incredible foundation with his family, an incredible foundation with his faith ... and he used those foundations to love, and he loved us.”
Marty Stout said the family was very appreciative of the renaming of both the government center and Indiana 26, but cautioned people from thinking that since his name is now enshrined on a building and a stretch of road, that Jeff Stout was some kind of person whose actions were so special that they can’t do what he did.
“At the end of the day, it starts as a challenge for each and every one of us, not to think about the superhuman person Jeff may have been, but the ordinary person he was and how he did ordinary things extraordinarily well,” Marty Stout said.
