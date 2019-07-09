A federal lawsuit says Mississippi is violating free-speech rights by banning makers of plant-based foods from using terms such as "meatless meatballs," "vegan bacon," "beefless burger" or "beefless tips," as displayed in a Jackson, Miss., home on Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed Monday by the Plant Based Foods Association and the Illinois-based Upton's Naturals Co., which makes vegan products and sells them in many states, including Mississippi. It was filed the same day Mississippi enacted a new law that bans plant-based products from being labeled as meat. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)