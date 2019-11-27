The Indiana Public Defender Commission is currently accepting nominations for an appointment to the Howard County Public Defender Board, according to a recent press release.
Nominations are due Dec. 4, and appointments will be made at a public commission meeting on Dec. 18.
The appointee must be a member of Howard County.
Indiana statute states that the Public Defender Board is made up of three members, with one appointed by the County Commissioners, one appointed by the County Judiciary and one appointed by the Commission.
Individuals serve a three-year-term that begins in January, and the release also claims that appointees must be people who have “demonstrated an interest in high-quality legal representation for indigent persons.”
For further information or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.in.gov/publicdefender.
