DELPHI — The defense attorneys in the case of a man accused of murdering Delphi teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017 have now filed a motion for a change of venue in the case.
The legal team for Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, cited the “extensive media attention” and “highly publicized” nature of the case as part of its arguments for having the case moved out of Carroll County, per court documents filed Tuesday.
Defense Attorney Bradley Rozzi also used data procured from “Google Trends” and “Google Ads” to highlight his argument that it would be difficult to obtain a jury pool from Carroll County that would not be tainted, according to court documents.
“During the month of October, the search for ‘Richard Allen’ in Carroll County ranged between 1,000 and 10,000 searches for a county just over 20,000 residents,” Rozzi wrote in the motion. “On average, around one in every two (50%) of Carroll County residents have conducted on-line searches of Richard Allen during the month of October following his arrest.”
Rozzi then compared that to Fort Wayne, located approximately 100 miles away from Delphi and roughly 13 times bigger than Carroll County.
“In the month of October, following his arrest, the average monthly searches for ‘Richard Allen’ in Fort Wayne ranged between 1,000 and 10,000 searches,” Rozzi argued. “... On average, therefore, one in every 26 (3.8462%) residents in Fort Wayne have performed an on-line search of ‘Richard Allen.’
Rozzi added that this data possibly indicates jury pools gathered farther away from Carroll County might have a better likelihood of being untainted, per court documents.
Allen’s attorneys also argued that as many as 300 people throughout Delphi helped in the active search for Abby and Libby shortly after the girls went missing.
With the population of Delphi being around 3,000 residents, Rozzi argued that number equates to roughly 10% of the city’s residents.
“Those involved in the search for the victims, in addition to showing a strong investment in the case, arguably could be called as witnesses,” Rozzi wrote in the motion, adding that involvement in the search also could have led to a person having opinions about the case or knowledge of the layout of the search area.
Rozzi also cited Allen’s public role as an employee of the CVS in Delphi, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement’s strong and consistent presence in the area over the last five years, as other reasons to move the case to an area at least 150 miles away from Carroll County, according to court records.
“It is common to presume that residents from counties farther away from Carroll County will not have the same level of investment in the case and therefore will be able to more fairly decide the matter without concern about how their verdict may affect their relationships with other Carroll County residents,” Rozzi argued.
The special judge in the case, Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, will now take the motion under advisement.
It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Abby and Libby were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.
Five years later, on Oct. 31, 2022, investigators released that they had arrested Allen on two felony counts of murder.
