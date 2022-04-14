PERU — The defense attorney for a La Fontaine man accused of murder in the May 2018 death of another man during an incident inside the Okie Pinokie woods said he will soon be conducting an independent survey to see how much is publicly known about the case.
The independent survey is in an effort to avoid a tainted jury pool, he noted.
During a hearing Thursday morning, Brent Dechert, defense attorney for Joshua Kean, noted intense media coverage of the case following the convictions of two of Kean’s co-defendants, Ethan Cain and Brittany Morris, as a proposed reason for the upcoming survey.
Dechert also specifically cited the number of public comments and opinions that appeared on social media relating to the case.
“It’s not often a community like Miami County has a big murder trial, and this was one,” he said.
Dechert added that the defense has a bit more research into how to conduct the independent survey, such as the how the survey will be conducted, the type of information or questions that will be asked, how the residents will be selected and who will officially conduct it, but he did say it would likely take a few weeks to complete.
Asked for a response, Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics did not object to the defense’s desire to conduct the survey, though he noted that he believes the media coverage hasn’t affected the case so far.
“I’ve researched the issue, and it’s something the court can do,” Sinkovics said, referring to the survey. “It’s at the judge’s discretion. In doing the previous trial, there was nobody that had read any media coverage about the case. … I understand Mr. Dechert’s concern, but I don’t know that it’s going to have any effect on getting a jury.”
Earlier this year, the defense team also filed three separate motions, including the possibility of a test jury and a change of venue, but the acceptance or rejection of those motions is currently tabled pending the results of the independent survey.
A further pretrial conference on the matter is set for 8:30 a.m. June 16, with a trial scheduled for September.
The case stems from what police say was a plot — organized by Morris, Cain and Kean — to rob 22-year-old Summitville resident Drake Smith of drugs, money and a Bluetooth speaker by luring him into the Okie Pinokie woods on May 19, 2018.
Smith’s body was found by mushroom hunters a few hours later, severely beaten and lying just a few feet away from his truck.
Last February, Cain pleaded guilty to a charge of felony murder in connection with Smith’s death, and he was sentenced to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
And last month, a jury convicted Morris of felony counts of aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing robbery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft, for her role in the case.
She is set to be sentenced on at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
