Leaders across the community are mourning the death of beloved Kokomo philanthropist and businessman Delmar E. Demaree Jr., who died Monday. He was 85 years old.
A 2013 Howard County Hall of Fame inductee, Demaree was honored for his philanthropic work and his work as chairman at Syndicate Sales. His father, Del Demaree Sr., was one of the company’s co-founders.
During his tenure as chairman for the floral industry product company, Demaree grew the business and incorporated a backhaul methodology — opening delivery trucks that had already dropped off merchandise to other businesses.
Away from Syndicate Sales, Demaree was a director of First National Bank of Kokomo and a chairman for the Industrial Steering Committee.
He also served on the Indiana University Board of Advisors and was president of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Howard County and the Kokomo-Howard County Progress Committee.
Demaree’s name can be found on the side of the Kokomo YMCA. He spearheaded a fundraising effort that brought in more than $5 million to help the community’s YMCA reopen without a mortgage.
The downtown building was named after Demaree on Jan. 4, 2016.
“Del was not only the single largest donor in our capital campaign, he also was a significant influence and advocate in the fundraising efforts to make our Y a reality. It was truly a transformational gift for our community,” Trish Severns, CEO of the YMCA of Kokomo, wrote in a Thursday statement to the Tribune.
Severns remembered Demaree as a businessman who cherished time with his family. At the YMCA, she added, he participated in the Indian Guides and Princess Program with his children.
“He was passionate in his pursuit as a philanthropic leader to help create a safe space for families to gather. His altruistic spirit became a catalyst in not only helping bring a new Y to fruition, but to help remove financial burdens,” Severns added. “Del was a true pillar in our community. He not only was willing to give donations to causes close to his heart, but more importantly, he was a man willing to give his time to talk with you. He will be truly missed by many. Please join us in praying for his family at home and his work family at Syndicate Sales.”
State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, remembered meeting Demaree through former mayor Jim Trobaugh.
“He loved his community. He loved his family. He’s probably one of the most philanthropic people that Kokomo has ever had,” Karickhoff said. “It’s no accident that the YMCA has got Del Demaree’s name hanging on it … because that’s what he was about. He was about his family, and he was about Kokomo. So he’ll be very sadly missed. And just a phenomenal, loving, giving person and a native son in Kokomo”
Mayor Tyler Moore wrote to the Tribune expressing condolences to Demaree’s family.
“As with so many others, I was shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Del Demaree. He was truly a pioneer in the floral industry and made Syndicate Sales the world class corporation it is today,” Moore wrote. “But his love for his immediate family, for his Syndicate Sales family and for his community were just as notable as his expertise and entrepreneurial prestige in business.
“That love was demonstrated through decades of selfless service to Kokomo and Howard County by his participation on numerous boards, committees and local projects,” Moore continued. “And although his name is memorialized on the downtown YMCA building, his legacy of service will live on for generations to come. Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt thanks go out to the entire Demaree family.”
In a phone call with the Tribune, Paul Wyman, former county commissioner and owner of real estate company The Wyman Group, said Demaree had been a family friend for years.
Wyman added he initially met Demaree through business relationships and they became friends over time. Wyman said Demaree always had a kind word to share and made people feel better about themselves.
“Del was one of the most generous people that I’ve ever met. I watched that guy help people time and time again. And not just personally help individuals, but also many organizations in our community,” Wyman said. “I always saw Del as one of the great statesmen in our community. … There’s no doubt he’ll be missed.”
Demaree’s family was not able to respond for comment by the Tribune’s Friday print deadline.
