BUNKER HILL — The demolition of the first air traffic control tower built in 1942 at Grissom Air Reserve Base is back on the table after funding delays caused by the pandemic put the project on hold.
Miami County officials first made moves to tear down the tower in 2019 after applying for grant funding from a blight elimination program administered by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said the grant process was underway when COVID hit, leading OCRA to suspended blight funding.
Now, that program has reopened, and the county is pressing forward with its application asking the state for $333,000 to pay for the demolition. The grant requires a 10% match from the county.
Tidd said the demolition of the structure needs to happen soon, considering the tower is derelict after sitting unused for 30 years. The building has been broken into several times and is a public-safety concern for nearby residents.
Debris has also started blowing off the building and landing on the airstrip taxi way inside the base. That’s forced both military and county officials to quickly clean up the debris before it is sucked into the engine of a military or civilian airplane.
“It’s in a very bad state of disrepair,” Tidd said Tuesday during a county commissioners’ meeting.
He said that if the county is awarded funding from the state, demolition would begin in the late fall or early winter, and would take between 30-60 days to complete, including asbestos removal.
The tower was built when Grissom was constructed during World War II as a U.S. Navy installation. It served as the main air traffic control tower for decades. Over the years, the structure also housed base operations, a weather detachment and administrative offices.
The tower stopped being used around 1991, just before Grissom realigned as an Air Force Reserve Base, which shed more than 800 acres from the installation.
After that, the building, along with dozens of other former military structures, were turned over to the county to be redeveloped as commercial properties.
But that never happened with the air tower.
Tidd said that over the years, investors showed interest in developing the building into a World War II museum or a restaurant and hotel for aviators, but the projects never had the capital to get started.
Instead, the tower and buildings attached sat vacant, unused and fell into disrepair.
Tidd said the county had hoped to have the tower torn down much sooner, but the process has taken longer since the state’s Division of Historic Preservation and Archelogy determined the tower has historic significance.
To make up for the loss of an historic structure, the county has agreed to place a placard at the site with the tower’s history, and send photos of it to all the county’s museums.
The tower is just the most recent former military building to be demolished since Grissom realigned as an Air Force Reserve Base.
Over the years, crews have torn down the gym and massive swimming pool once used by airmen. Munition storage buildings and bunkers that once held bombs have also been destroyed.
“We’ve had to demolish buildings out here at Grissom that really had no reuse or redevelopment potential, and the tower is now one of those,” Tidd said in a previous interview.
The base’s current air traffic control tower was built in 2012 and replaced a second tower that was built in 1969. The $7.4 million, nine-story structure services both the military and civilian planes that land at the base on what is the longest runway in the state.
