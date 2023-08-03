The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled against Dennis Sanders, who operated a home improvement fraud scheme for years targeting older adults and had appealed a local court’s decision to revoke his probation.
The ruling by the court, handed down July 24, means Sanders will continue to serve his more than 10-year sentence in the Westville Correctional Facility.
In January, Sanders was sentenced by Senior Judge William Menges to serve the remainder of his suspended sentence after admitting to violating his terms of probation following an arrest in December on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated. That case is still in litigation.
At the time of his December arrest, Sanders was on supervised probation for 12 years with over one year of that suspended for time served in jail after pleading guilty to felony charges of home improvement fraud and corrupt business influence.
On Jan. 27, Menges ordered Sanders to serve the remainder of his suspended sentence, more than a decade at that time, saying Sanders “was given an opportunity and ... he chose not to take advantage of that opportunity.”
Sanders later appealed the sentencing, arguing the local court violated his due process by failing to properly inform him of the rights he waived by admitting to a probation violation; the court abused its discretion in denying a motion to continue Sanders’ Jan. 27 sentencing hearing; and the court abused its discretion when it revoked his probation and ordered him to serve out the remainder of his suspended sentence.
But in its July 24 ruling, the Court of Appeals ruled against each of Sanders’ claims. Chief Judge Robert Altice Jr. wrote the opinion, with Judges Melissa May and Peter Foley concurring.
DUE PROCESS
The brief filed in April by Sanders’ public defender Anne Medlin Lowe argues that the trial court failed to properly inform Sanders of the rights he would waive by admitting to violating probation during a Dec. 27 fact-finding hearing.
But Altice Jr. writes that Sanders, along with others facing possible probation violations, the trial court on Dec. 8 informed Sanders of his rights in connection to alleged probation violation and that Sanders said “Uh, no” when asked if he had any questions regarding his rights.
“In short, the record is anything but silent — the evidence before us demonstrates that the court properly informed Sanders of his rights and he was aware he was waiving those protections by admitting to the probation violation,” Altice wrote. “Sanders has failed to establish a violation of his due process rights.”
CONTINUATION
On the day before the initial sentencing hearing, Sanders retained a second attorney and asked the trial court for a continuance so the new attorney could get up to speed on his case. Menges granted a one-day continuance, suggesting that Sanders’ motion was nothing more than a delay tactic.
On Jan. 27, Sanders once again requested a continuance for similar reasons, adding that a “key” witness, described as “Pastor Hall,” who would vouch for Sanders’ character could not testify that day. Sanders added that he was suffering from “extreme vertigo” and that it would “interfere with his ability to focus on his own testimony and other evidence.”
The request was denied by Menges.
In the appeal, Medlin Lowe argues that “there is no evidence that a brief continuance would have burdened the State” and thus Menges “abused” his discretion in denying the motion for continuance.
But the court writes Sanders offers no other evidence that “Pastor Hall’s testimony was so important to his defense other than it would have been ‘key.’”
The Court of Appeals also points out that four other pastors testified that day on Sanders’ behalf and called the defendant a helpful community volunteer and an asset to those he has helped.
As for the claimed vertigo, the Court of Appeals notes that Sanders did not produce the court with a written statement by a physician regarding his alleged illness. Thus, the court rules, “we do not believe the trial court acted against the logic and effect of the facts and circumstances.”
SERVING SUSPENDED SENTENCE
Lastly, Sanders’ appeal argues Menges “abused his discretion” when he sentenced Sanders to serve the remaining suspended sentence, pointing out that a judge has wide discretion when it comes to probation violations.
The appeal brief also notes that Sanders’ incarceration “does little” to get the near $89,000 of restitution to victims of the home improvement fraud scheme Sanders was ordered to pay since Sanders will be in jail and will not be able to work. Before being incarcerated, Sanders worked as a driver for Coordinated Assistance Ministries, according to court documents, but he had to quit that job because it violated a condition of his probation that he couldn’t work alongside convicted felons. Sanders also argued the court should consider his remorse and desire to make things right with the victims.
Menges, though, found “absolutely no redeeming values in (the) situation.”
The Court of Appeals, in its ruling, noted that one violation of probation is enough to support a full revocation. Thus, “the court did not abuse its discretion by doing so here and ordering Sanders to serve the previously suspended sentence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.