Dennis Sanders, who operated a home-improvement fraud scheme for years targeting elderly people, took a plea deal Friday just minutes before he was set to face trial.
Sanders pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud and corrupt business influence, both Level 5 felonies, just before jury selection was to begin for his trial in Howard Superior Court 1, nearly three years after he was first charged.
Sanders, 61, has now been sentenced to 12 years of supervised probation, with over one year of that suspended for time served in jail while awaiting trial.
The plea also will require Sanders to pay back his victims after a restitution hearing, set for Aug. 12, to determine how much he owes. He has also been barred from soliciting or doing any commercial home improvement jobs, excluding jobs for his immediate family.
Sanders was first charged for home improvement fraud in July 2019. Prosecutors eventually filed 23 charges related to his fraud scheme in both Howard and Miami counties.
The corrupt business influence charge was filed in November, saying Sanders knowingly received proceeds derived from a pattern of racketeering that contributed to his business called Ace Handyman. The charge consolidated nine previous charges of home improvement fraud that had all been filed separately.
Affidavits filed in the cases all tell a similar story. Sanders' victims would call him after seeing his advertisement in the newspaper or phone book. He would talk them into repairs they didn’t need and get clients to pay him most of the money up front. Then Sanders wouldn’t do the work, according to the affidavits.
Seven of the eight victims in the affidavits were over 70 years old.
In one case, a 75-year-old veteran with cancer told police he called Sanders after seeing his advertisement and wrote Sanders two checks totaling $2,400 to fix his shed. Sanders never started the work, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Another woman told investigators she paid Sanders $3,200 to make minor repairs around her house. She said Sanders ended up bringing two men from the Kokomo Rescue Mission to do some of the work, and then left them at her residence all evening.
The woman said the two men were “stranded at her house and she fed them dinner … Dennis finally showed up at her residence late that night to pick them up,” according to the affidavit.
Although Sanders has pleaded guilty in Howard County, he is still set to face trial in Miami County, where he faces six felony charges that include home improvement fraud, theft and corrupt business influence.
A pretrial hearing has been set for June 16 in Miami Superior Court 2.
Before his arrests, Sanders was a longtime volunteer in the community, an elder in his church, participated in the Mayor’s Prayer and Action Breakfast and regularly attended Kokomo Common Council meetings.
He was established in the community as someone who helped people struggling with drug addiction. He was featured in 2018 in a TV news segment that talked about his work visiting recovering addicts at their homes in Kokomo.
