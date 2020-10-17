BUNKER HILL – Two civil workers at Grissom Air Reserve Base face charges of theft after deputies say they stole thousands of items from the base over a 4-year period.
Grissom security officers requested the assistance of the Miami County Sheriff’s Department last month after discovering several utility trailers and a Bobcat Skid Steer had been stolen from the base’s Contingency Equipment Management Facility.
Deputies traveled to a residence in western Fulton County with a search warrant, where they discovered items from the base, including a trailer, cement mixer, air compressor and power tools, according to a release.
Officers then traveled to Albion to search the property of civil worker Mark Selby, 57. Deputies say they discovered over 2,000 individual items that had been stolen from Grissom, including a utility trailer, a Bobcat, and numerous hand and power tools.
Deputies say information collected during the investigation revealed the thefts had occurred over a 4-year period.
Warrants for theft were issued for Selby and Brian Evers, 56, Rochester. Both men turned themselves in to sheriff’s department without incident on Oct. 7.
Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gary Glassburn at 765-472-1322 ext. 4336.
