Newly released court transcripts filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office paint the picture of a 24-year-old man who was Tased, scalded with boiling water, pistol whipped, struck with the leg of a chair and hit with brass knuckles during two separate confinement incidents inside a residence in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue.
Kokomo residents Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, Uriah Levy, 30, and Steven Allen, 29, were all arrested in connection with the incident, and they are currently being held at the Howard County jail on $500,000 cash bond with no 10%.
Wilson and Levy are both currently facing two preliminary counts of criminal confinement and two preliminary counts of aggravated battery, all Level 3 felonies.
Allen is currently facing a preliminary charge of aiding, inducing, of causing criminal confinement, also a Level 3 felony.
In the court transcripts, Kokomo Police Department Det. Brent Wines testified that the unidentified male told authorities that he had lived at the property for roughly two months but that the incidents likely stemmed from a confrontation he had with Wilson three weeks before.
The man also told police that Allen was the renter of that property, the transcripts note, and that the first confinement incident occurred inside a closet of the residence.
“He stated that Mr. Levy struck him with brass knuckles, both individuals [Wilson and Levy] had pistol whipped him and pointed guns at him and Mr. Wilson had poured boiling water on him,” Wines testified during the hearing.
After he was released from the first incident, the man told authorities that he returned to the house because that was where he lived, Wines added.
But a short time later, according to the man, Wilson came back to the apartment and confined him a second time to a bathroom, where he was again beaten and bound with duct tape around his hands, ankles and mouth, court documents indicate.
According to the court transcript, KPD Capt. Mike Banush also took to the stand during the probable cause hearing and stated that he spoke with a Kokomo woman who had visited the residence during the time the alleged confinement incidents occurred.
That woman told Banush that she noticed the alleged victim inside the bathroom, where he was stripped naked and laying in the bathtub.
“She said that [Wilson] told her that [the victim] was a snitch and that he was getting his punishment for being a snitch,” Banush testified in the transcript.
On Feb. 3, officers responded to the South Courtland Avenue residence on a report of shots fired and located the body of Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, Kokomo, in a fenced-in backyard of the residence.
Young-Beard had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, police said, and it wasn’t until a subsequent search of the property that police located the man lying in a bathtub of the residence.
According to the transcript, the man and Young-Beard knew each other, but it’s still unclear why she was at that particular residence that evening.
Pending further investigation, authorities are also still working to determine whether Wilson, Levy and Allen are also connected to Young-Beard’s death, as no charges have yet been filed in that incident.
Both Allen and Levy are due in court for their pre-trial conferences on May 26, with jury trials currently slated for June.
Wilson — who requested a fast trial schedule during Tuesday’s hearing — is set to appear at a pre-trial conference on March 24 with a jury trial set for April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.