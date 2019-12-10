PERU – Richard “Dick” Blair, a former Peru police chief who went on to serve three terms as the city’s mayor, passed away Saturday morning, leaving behind a legacy as a bipartisan, easy-to-work-with leader whom residents respected and loved. He was 87.
Blair was born in Peru on Jan. 15, 1932. He said in a 2003 interview with the Kokomo Tribune that at his birth he was delivered by Dr. John Yarling, who at the time was also serving as Peru’s mayor.
Blair served in the Marines and was a veteran of the Korean War. He joined the Peru Police Department in 1963 and worked his way through the ranks until he was appointed police chief. He retired from the department in 1984.
In 1987, Blair decided to run for mayor on the Democratic ticket and ended up winning. However, while running for a second term, he was beaten in 1991 by Republican David Livengood. Blair then retook the office in 1995 and won again in 1999.
At the time, he was the only mayor to serve three terms, and only one of three Peru mayors to win two consecutive terms in the last 100 years. Former Republican Mayor Jim Walker was elected in 2002 after Blair decided not to run, and also ended up serving three terms.
Walker served as chairman of the Peru City Council during Blair’s administration. During that time, Walker worked closely with Blair on numerous city initiatives, and said he quickly realized Blair was a man of integrity who always aimed to do what was best for Peru, not his political party.
“He was a Democrat, and I was a Republican,” Walker said. “… But we never argued politics or talked about politics. We just talked about projects and what needed to be done. With Dick, it was what was best for the community, and forget politics. That’s the way he was.”
Larry Hensel, whom Blair appointed as fire chief during his first term in office, agreed. He said Blair was easy to work with and always had the city’s best interest at heart.
“He was just a common, ordinary person,” Hensel said. “He wasn’t involved in politics a whole lot, but running for mayor is something he decided he wanted to do. He was an honest, upright mayor.”
During his time in office, Blair oversaw the construction of a new wastewater plant, as well as a new fire station on Canal Street that now serves as the department’s headquarters. He also pushed for major road repairs across the city.
But he was probably best known for attending all his meetings with his Sharp Wizard, a pocket organizer with one megabyte of memory. At meetings, Blair would type in dates, numbers, expense figures and calculations.
Blair said in the 2003 interview that his pocket organizer was so important to him that he taped his name and number to the frame in case he lost it – which he did on at least two occasions. Fortunately in both cases, people found it and called the mayor to return it.
“When I lose it, I just about panic,” Blair said.
Blair died at 4:25 a.m. Saturday at Blaire Ridge Health Campus. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at First Church of Christ, 2584 S. Business 31. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church, with Shane Capps officiating. A burial time will be set for a date later in the spring.
Walker said although Blair is gone, he won’t be forgotten. He said the former mayor’s impact was too big to be ignored.
“I really feel honored to have known Dick and worked with him,” Walker said. “He was a true leader that worked for everybody, not just a political party. He always wanted what was best for Peru. You saw that, and you tried to emulate it.”
