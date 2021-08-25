Howard County lost one of its formerly longest-serving public officials.
Richard “Dick” Miller died late Sunday night. He was 80.
Miller was a staple and a central figure in county government for more than four decades, serving as a county councilman for 10 consecutive terms from 1977 to 2018, the vast majority of those — 38 — as the council’s president.
A 1959 graduate of Northwestern High School and a 1965 graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, Miller first worked 10 years as an industrial engineer for Chrysler before going back to the land and farming for more than 50 years on his family’s farm.
Miller was a devout Christian and a lifetime member of First Christian Church, according to his obituary, and was a “sports enthusiast” who religiously attended Northwestern sporting events.
He retired from public service in 2018, but not before receiving a slew of awards, including the Sagamore of the Wabash Award 2018, one of the highest honors the state can bestow on a Hoosier. The award is presented to Hoosiers who have rendered distinguished service to the state.
Miller’s life and contributions to the county were commemorated at the County Council’s meeting Tuesday, where board members spoke about Miller’s contributions to the county and to their lives. The council also passed a resolution recognizing Miller’s “life, achievements, and distinguished public service.”
Jim Papcek, current council vice president and longtime friend of Miller’s, said it was “an honor” to serve as vice president alongside Miller; Papacek has served on the County Council almost continuously since 1982.
“Dick Miller was one of those people that you couldn’t help but like, and you couldn’t help but honor the knowledge he had and the way he talked to people,” Papacek said.
Martha Lake, current council member and former auditor and treasurer, also worked closely with Miller for decades and had nothing but praise for him. During the Great Recession, Miller played a key role when government officials had to battle — specifically with Chrysler Group LLC — to reach a compromise on personal property tax payments that stretched into the hundreds of millions.
“I don’t know anyone more passionate about county government, doing the right thing and making sure the money was there before every meeting,” Lake said of Miller.
Miller was replaced on the council by Republican Bryan Alexander, a fellow Northwestern graduate, who said Miller was instrumental in helping him become prepared for public service.
“You never go to a Northwestern ball game that you don’t see him right behind (his wife) Marsha, who’s keeping the scoreboard,” Alexander said. “That’s going to be different now.”
A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, with Pastor Cheryl Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Crossroads Community Church.
