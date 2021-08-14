The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Brandon Goins and Contessa Goins, Aug. 4, 2021.
Toni Finley and Terry Finley, Aug. 5, 2021.
Kevin Oberholtzer and Jennifer Oberholtzer, Aug. 5, 2021.
William Perrigin and Stephanie Perrigin, Aug. 5, 2021.
Charles Roberts Jr. and Brenda Roberts, Aug. 5, 2021.
Randy E. Barrett and Danielle Barrett, Aug. 6, 2021.
Darin L. Harrington and Yvonne M. Harrington, Aug. 6, 2021.
