The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Jeffery W. Henderson and Dede M. Henderson, Aug. 10, 2021.
Casey Johnston and Tiffany Johnston, Aug. 10, 2021.
Kendra Robertson and Britney Robertson, Aug. 12, 2021.
Abotu L. Tobi and Marleen A. Tobi, Aug. 12, 2021.
Hunter Working and Emily Working, Aug. 12, 2021.
Natalie Corder and Rachel Corder, Aug. 13, 2021.
Jorge Flores Jr. and Melinda Flores, Aug. 16, 2021.
Andrew L. McCauley and Natalie McCauley, Aug. 16, 2021.
Alvin Roberts and Brandi Roberts, Aug. 16, 2021.
Kyle Dean and Joanna Dean, Aug. 18, 2021.
Matthew Maple and Angela M. Maple, Aug. 18, 2021.
Richard E. Jones and Jeana L. Jones, Aug. 19, 2021.
Patrick W. Othersen and Jodi L. Othersen, Aug. 19, 2021.
Kirk Heathers and Heather McCallum, Aug. 20, 2021.
Jacob S. Waldmann and Amanda L. Waldmann, Aug. 20, 2021.
Keith A. Bell and Michelle M. Bell, Aug. 23, 2021.
Shane McGraw and Messina D. McGraw, Aug. 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.