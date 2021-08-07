The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Evan Davin and Erica Davin, July 27, 2021.
Deseric T. Inman and Jamee L. Inman, July 27, 2021.
Benjamin R. Lehman and Brittany N. Lehman, July 27, 2021.
Gregory L. S. Powell and Keneenina U. Powell, July 28, 2021.
Neavin D. K. Fite and Sydney L. Fite, July 29, 2021.
Brandon Larson and Cassondra Larson, July 29, 2021.
Marcus Patterson and Michelle Patterson, July 30, 2021.
Devin L. Wilson Jr. and Amber R. Wilson, Aug. 2, 2021.
