The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Isaiah Baker and Kylie Baker, Dec. 7, 2021.
Robin Richard and Brandi Richard, Dec. 8, 2021.
Jacob Maine and Lisa Maine, Dec. 9, 2021.
Aaron S. Neal and Brittany J. Neal, Dec. 9, 2021.
Adam S. Walker and Tara S. Walker, Dec. 10, 2021.
John W. Black Jr. and Mary H. Black, Dec. 12, 2021.
Mitchell Johnson and Mallory Johnson, Dec. 13, 2021.
