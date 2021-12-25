The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Deshawn Hawkins and Ebonie Hawkins, Dec. 14, 2021.
Terry L. Terry and Jennifer M. Mullen, Dec. 14, 2021.
Wesley Birden and Alexias Birden, Dec. 15, 2021.
Paul Stout and Roberta Stout, Dec. 15, 2021.
Anthony J. Miscoi and Lenna A. Miscoi, Dec. 16, 2021.
John McIntire II and Jennifer McIntire, Dec. 16, 2021.
Joshua Robinson and Lani Norden, Dec. 17, 2021.
Marcus L. Woolever and Michelle L. Woolever, Dec. 17, 2021.
Michael Gibbs and Charity Gibbs, Dec. 20, 2021.
