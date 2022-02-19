The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Ronnie Edwards and Colleen Edwards, Feb. 1, 2022.
Ryan D. Herrell and Dawn L. Herrell, Feb. 3, 2022.
Brian Hollis and Elizabeth Hollis, Feb. 3, 2022.
Ricky Oneal and Jennifer Oneal, Feb. 7, 2022.
Travis Simms and Ashley Skoczylas, Feb. 7, 2022.
Robert J. Ruckman and Chenelle D. Ruckman, Feb. 8, 2022.
Shayne Goolsby and Grace Nichols, Feb. 8, 2022.
Dallas W. Archer and Tina L. Archer, Feb. 10, 2022.
Brayden J. Broens and Briana L. Broens, Feb. 10, 2022.
Dustin S. Wyatt and Jessica L. Wyatt, Feb. 10, 2022.
Robert Kidwell and Bryanna Kidwell, Feb. 14, 2022.
Steven McKinney and Lindsay D. McKinney, Feb. 14, 2022.
