The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Robert Kappus and Sherry Kappus, Dec. 21, 2021.
Terry York II and Brittany York, Dec. 21, 2021.
Matthew Crousore and Jamie Crousore, Dec. 27, 2021.
Updated: January 1, 2022 @ 1:10 am
