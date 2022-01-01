The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:

Robert Kappus and Sherry Kappus, Dec. 21, 2021.

Terry York II and Brittany York, Dec. 21, 2021.

Matthew Crousore and Jamie Crousore, Dec. 27, 2021.

