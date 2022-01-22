Dissolutions, Jan. 22, 2022 Jan 22, 2022 1 hr ago The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:Niki Colvin and Roberta Colvin, Jan. 13, 2022. Devin L. Wilson Jr. and Amber R. Wilson, Jan. 13, 2022. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dissolution Roberta Colvin County Clerk Office Niki Colvin Amber R. Wilson Devin L. Wilson Trending Video Recommended for you Trending Recipes PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo new hotels coming to Kokomo's south sideNorthwestern moves to online learningWoman guilty of drowning grandson gets 65 yearsPeru's WARU-AM station signs off after nearly 70 yearsGoodbye 'godsend': Expiration of child tax credits hits homeKokomo man guilty of murder sentenced to 55 yearsNearing 90, two newlyweds enjoy life togetherLocal business seeks second chance for dog after fatal fireDeep postseason run helped unify school after merging of Kokomo and HaworthKokomo teacher honored as teacher of the year finalist at College Football Playoff Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Videos
