The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Wesley Beam and Jessie Beam, Jan. 18, 2022.
Timothy Martin and Elizabeth Martin, Jan. 18, 2022.
Terry L. Morrison and Luana D. Winnette, Jan. 18, 2022.
Perla V. Atayde and Jaime Rivera, Jan. 19, 2022.
Michael Parton and Lyndsi Parton, Jan. 19, 2022.
Timothy Jewell and Joyce Jewell, Jan. 20, 2022.
Philip Young and Felicia Young, Jan. 20, 2022.
Randall Paul and Jordan Mackey, Jan. 20, 2022.
Nathaniel L. Seagrave and Jessica L. Seagrave, Jan. 21, 2022.
Robert Koebel and Cindy M. Koebel, Jan. 21, 2022.
Evan Marlow and Desiree Marlow, Jan. 21, 2022.
