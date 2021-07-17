The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Richard S. DeWitt and Heather W. DeWitt, July 6, 2021.
Dakoth Harts and Krystenn Harts, July 6, 2021.
Matthew Hisey and Brittany Hisey, July 6, 2021.
Matthew C. Hodge and Nitzia N. Ortega, July 7, 2021.
William J. Litzendorf and Linda Clark, July 7, 2021.
Kaylan A. Turley and Paige Turley, July 7, 2021.
Joshua Layton and Pearl Layton, July 12, 2021.
