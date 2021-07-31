The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Daniel Shields and Katrina Shields, July 20, 2021.
Amus Bradford and Michelle L. Bradford, July 21, 2021.
Shon E. Henson and Stacie L. Henson, July 21, 2021.
Anthony L. Roberts and Emily I. Roberts, July 21, 2021.
Derrick Alford and Brittany Alford, July 26, 2021.
Onesimus Blackamore and Morgan Blackamore, July 26, 2021.
Michael J. Ellis and Torrie D. Ellis, July 26, 2021.
Ryan Freeman and Erica Freeman, July 26, 2021.
