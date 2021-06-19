The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Tom Brannock Sr. and Kristin Brannock, June 8, 2021.
LeAllen Lovegrove and Holly L. Lovegrove, June 8, 2021.
James Lowe and Amy Lowe, June 8, 2021.
Brent Osborn and Erica Norris, June 8, 2021.
C. Michael Bergesen and Tiffany Bergesen, June 9, 2021.
Brian J. Butcher and Jill A. Butcher, June 11, 2021.
Ted V. Tattersall and Rita M. Tattersall, June 11, 2021.
Israel L. White and Rachel L. White, June 11, 2021.
Nathan Clark and Destiny Clark, June 14, 2021.
Dakota Simons and Autumn Brady, June 14, 2021.
