The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Benjamin Guyer and Whitney Guyer, March 9, 2021.
Shane G.D. Ferren and Christina L. Colaizzi, March 10, 2021.
Mychael A. Salinas and Jessica M. Salinas, March 10, 2021.
Robert Newell and Tina Newell, March 11, 2021.
Shannon Morgan and Shanda Eakin, March 12, 2021.
Christopher S. Wisler and Allison M. Wisler, March 15, 2021.
Landry Weatherspoon and Monicia Weatherspoon, March 15, 2021.
