The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Seth King and Melissa King, March 16, 2021.
Jerry Carter and Ramona Carter, March 17, 2021.
Michael Martin and Melanie Russeau-Martin, March 18, 2021.
Joshua Pyle and Jessica B. Kaufman, March 18, 2021.
Trevor Young and Sadie Young, March 18, 2021.
Andrew Smith and Carole Smith, March 19, 2021.
Shamar Smiley and Lauren Smiley, March 19, 2021.
Robert A. Melanson and Sabrina L. Taylor, March 19, 2021.
William C. Bryant and Pamela B. Bryant, March 22, 2021.
