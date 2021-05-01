The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Andrew Moreno and Sara Moreno, April 20, 2021.
Adam Renshaw and Alexa Renshaw, April 20, 2021.
Cody B. Cox and Amber L. Cox, April 21, 2021.
Trevor Douglas and Katherine Douglas, April 21, 2021.
Celestino B. Garcia and Delfina R. Hernandez, April 21, 2021.
Dustin Sulfridge and Chelsie Bowen, April 21, 2021.
William T. Williams and Jill Williams, April 21, 2021.
Roy A. Smith and Rachel N. Smith, April 22, 2021.
Johnathan W. Hyde and Allison S. Hyde, April 23, 2021.
Curtis D. Phillips and Samantha D. Phillips, April 23, 2021.
Christopher Goble and Kiley Stackhouse, April 23, 2021.
Bradley C. Ice and Tiffany A. Ice, April 23, 2021.
Michael Thomas and Lashanda Thomas, April 26, 2021.
