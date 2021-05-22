The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
John E. Houck and Leslie J. Houck, May 13, 2021.
Scott R. Bowman and Amanda S. Bowman, May 14, 2021.
Robert Cooper and Gloria Cooper, May 14, 2021.
Kevin O’Keefe and Jennifer O’Keefe, May 14, 2021.
Clayton G. Bargerhuff and Tonia E. Bargerhuff, May 17, 2021.
Matthew Crousore and Jamie Crousore, May 17, 2021.
Gerard Kelley and Lynell Kelley, May 17, 2021.
David Morrow and Pamela Morrow, May 17, 2021.
Dominik E. Novinger and Jacqueline A. Novinger, May 17, 2021.
Christopher L. Purvis and Nicole M. Purvis, May 17, 2021.
James T. Shelley Jr. and Shelby D. Shelley, May 17, 2021.
