The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Lucio A. Calle and Maria M. Castro, April 27, 2021.
Jesse L. Fivecoate and Christina Fivecoate, April 27, 2021.
Kelttin Boyd and Stacia Boyd, April 28, 2021.
James Bowlin and Judy Bowlin, April 29, 2021.
Garry Curella and Ashley Curella, April 29, 2021.
Jim A. Griggs and Heather K. Griggs, April 29, 2021.
Steven M. Jones and Kristy K. Jones, April 29, 2021.
Caleb Schwartz and Amanda Schwartz, April 29, 2021.
Brian Hartley and Samantha Hartley, April 30, 2021.
Austin Householder and Amanda Householder, April 30, 2021.
Fabian Pena and Ashley Pena, May 3, 2021.
James R. Daniel Jr. and Laura D. Daniel, May 3, 2021.
