The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Thomas Bragg and Vanessa Janovich-Parker, Nov. 2, 2021.
Randy Jacobs and Barbara Jacobs, Nov. 2, 2021.
Stephan Armstrong and Briley Armstrong, Nov. 3, 2021.
Richard Byrd II and Emily Byrd, Nov. 4, 2021.
Chad Walker and Tisha L. Walker, Nov. 4, 2021.
Jason Wells and Amber Wells, Nov. 4, 2021.
Joshua W. Kilgore and Misti J. Kilgore, Nov. 5, 2021.
Arnold Stone and Tine Stone, Nov. 5, 2021.
Daryl E. Ward and Jessica L. Ward, Nov. 5, 2021.
Antwan L. Abbott and Jessica L. Abbott, Nov. 8, 2021.
Kyle Gifford and Emily Fite, Nov. 8, 2021.
