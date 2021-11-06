The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Korby M. Martinez and Jorge Martinez, Oct. 26, 2021.
Brandon Kellogg and Brittany Kellogg, Oct. 27, 2021.
Timothy D. Coulbern and Brittany A. Causey, Oct. 28, 2021.
Gabriel McKillip and Janice Pritchard, Oct. 28, 2021.
Keith Taylor and Samantha Taylor, Oct. 28, 2021.
Fikret Kameric and Daniela Kameric, Oct. 29, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Duke and Kylee N. Duke, Nov. 1, 2021.
Dan Wood Jr. and Davina Wood, Nov. 1, 2021.
