Dissolutions, Oct. 16, 2021

The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk's Office:

Bobby Bailey and Judy L. Bailey, Oct. 5, 2021.
Tony Harner III and Jessica Harner, Oct. 5, 2021.
Jeffrey M. Campbell and Karen L. Van Sickle, Oct. 6, 2021.
