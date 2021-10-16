The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:

Bobby Bailey and Judy L. Bailey, Oct. 5, 2021.

Tony Harner III and Jessica Harner, Oct. 5, 2021.

Jeffrey M. Campbell and Karen L. Van Sickle, Oct. 6, 2021.

