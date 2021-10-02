The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Nolan Rakestraw and Cristin Rakestraw, Sept. 22, 2021.
Thomas P. Hamilton and Jessica L. Hamilton, Sept. 23, 2021.
Tadd M. Whallon and Natasha A. Whallon, Sept. 23, 2021.
Graham Saunders Jr. and Tamatha Saunders, Sept. 24, 2021.
Scott E. Mamaril and Andrea Mamaril, Sept. 27, 2021.
Ronnie Patterson and Stephanie Young, Sept. 27, 2021.
Jason Young and Shannon Young, Sept. 27, 2021.
