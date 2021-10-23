The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Roy H. Griffin Jr. and Bernita M. Griffin, Oct. 12, 2021.
Kevin M. Smith and Cathy Smith, Oct. 12, 2021.
Justin Neal and Kelly Neal, Oct. 13, 2021.
Scott J. Piper and Hilda K. Vargas, Oct. 13, 2021.
Matthew Watkins and Kaula Watkins, Oct. 13, 2021.
Garrett Eades and Lacy Eades, Oct. 14, 2021.
Michael C. Courtney and Mindy Kelly, Oct. 15, 2021.
William L. Robinson and Misty A. Biggs, Oct. 15, 2021.
Melvena Beavers-Cosley and Avery B. C. Gladney, Oct. 18, 2021.
Robert D. Bonesteel and Courtney D. Bonesteel, Oct. 18, 2021.
Michael Esslinger Jr. and Cara Esslinger, Oct. 18, 2021.
